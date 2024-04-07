Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 80 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $25.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $783.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

