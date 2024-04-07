Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

