Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. 2,645,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,182. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.