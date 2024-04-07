Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Medpace by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 248,773.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.75. 182,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,840. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average is $310.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.43 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

