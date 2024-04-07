Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,492,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 4,795,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

