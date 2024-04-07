MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.41 and a twelve month high of C$33.44.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3208955 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.