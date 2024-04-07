Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

