Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,172. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

