Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 471 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.07. The firm has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
