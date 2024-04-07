Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

