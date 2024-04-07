Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

