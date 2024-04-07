Midwest Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,674.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. 300,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

