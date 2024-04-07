Midwest Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.05. 1,881,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,816. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

