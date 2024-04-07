Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 512 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 461,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

