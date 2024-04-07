Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

