Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $186.62 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Rockwell Automation worth $186,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.24. 594,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.