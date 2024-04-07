Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 172,908 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.70% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $120,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 782,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.