Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,658 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.64% of Builders FirstSource worth $132,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
NYSE:BLDR traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $204.14. 688,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.