Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,658 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.64% of Builders FirstSource worth $132,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $204.14. 688,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

