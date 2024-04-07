Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 74.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 1,533,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

