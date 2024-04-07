Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.99. 9,534,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,543. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

