MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. MoneyLion has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $806.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

