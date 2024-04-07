Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $381.82 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $381.82 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00024862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,288,391 coins and its circulating supply is 852,747,570 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

