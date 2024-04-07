Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.31 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $197.31 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,286.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.92 or 0.00984703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00145981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00189096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00142127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

