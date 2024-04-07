Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 178 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

