Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,142. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

