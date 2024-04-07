Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,588 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

DFS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. 975,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,631. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.