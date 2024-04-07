Narwhal Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $236.04. 52,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $183.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

