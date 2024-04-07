National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

