Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

