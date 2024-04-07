Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0608 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $32,262.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00037625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

