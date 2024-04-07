Navcoin Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $37,349.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00106000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00036836 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016054 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

