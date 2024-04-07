Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $302.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,315.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.55 or 0.00986135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00145947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00187408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00142275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,592,143,347 coins and its circulating supply is 43,909,242,376 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

