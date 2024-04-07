New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 235,807 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.67. 1,036,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,682. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

