New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $154,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $156.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

