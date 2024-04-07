New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 18,035 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.