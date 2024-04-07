New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $93,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $330.51 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $331.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.78.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.40.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

