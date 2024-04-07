New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,642 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $242,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $170.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

