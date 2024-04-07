New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $42,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

