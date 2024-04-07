New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

