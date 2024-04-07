New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

