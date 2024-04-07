New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $116.67 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $116,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after buying an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $797.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $748.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

