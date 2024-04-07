New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,742 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Exelon worth $36,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.