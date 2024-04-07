New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.32 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $41,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

