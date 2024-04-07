New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.11 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $47,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

HLT stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.