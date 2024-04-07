New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,405,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.