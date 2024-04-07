New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $145,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $133.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

