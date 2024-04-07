New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

