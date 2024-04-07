New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,101,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

