New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,558 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $47,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.