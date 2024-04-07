New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,295 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

